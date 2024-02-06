Kelowna councillors had 'enjoyable experience' on city buses

Photo: BC Transit/file

Kelowna city councillor Luke Stack lauded his recent experience on Kelowna transit.

Stack and council colleague Rick Webber took part in the Transit Week Challenge, a call by the Okanagan Transit Alliance, asking local politicians and residents to take the bus.

"I took the challenge because I wanted to get a first hand experience riding the bus because I don't frequently ride the bus. We actually had a very enjoyable experience," Stack told his council colleagues at the end of Monday's meeting.

"The buses were very clean and all the riders were very polite.

"I know that's not always the case but our overall experience was very positive and I appreciated the fact we were able to do it."

Stack said he also took the opportunity to ride the city's HandiDart system with an associate who drives for the service.

He called the experience very educational.

"They have 17 different buses and a very busy schedule.

"It was emphasized through that experience how fantastic a service BC Transit in partnership with us offers to our community."

Coun. Gord Lovegrove, who is out of the country and attended the meeting remotely, said he also took the challenge from his location but said they don't "hold a candle" to the buses and service level experienced in Kelowna.

The first term councillor and transit proponent reminded everyone he has foregone his city hall parking pass in favour of a monthly transit pass.

"I gave up my free parking at city hall so I can get my bus pass and I ride it 12 months a year when I'm in Kelowna," said Lovegrove.

"I encourage all of my council colleagues to ride transit and do it more often and also encourage and support staff to improve it."

The Okanagan Transit Alliance, in issuing the challenge, also stated they believe it's time regional government took over management of the Kelowna Regional Transit System.

The current contract between BC Transit and system operator TransDev will expire in April.