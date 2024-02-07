Swinging with the Stars fundraiser heats up with Taylor Swift tickets

Photo: Impact Events April and Lane Martin

Luxury suite tickets to Taylor Swift's show in Vancouver later this year are up for grabs as a part of the Central Okanagan Hospice Association's 2024 Swinging with the Stars fundraiser.

April and Lane Martin of Team Martin will be gearing up for the 2024 Swinging with the Stars event and their online auction will feature an array of interesting items to win, including a vacation weekend at Big White Ski Resort, supercar day rentals, VIP wine tours, jewelry and of course, the Taylor Swift tickets.

"Not only are (April and Lane Martin) set to showcase their impressive dance moves, but they have also committed to raising vital funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association to support their invaluable services," said COHA in an announcement.

The online auction runs until Feb. 18, with nearly $5,000 already raised towards an ultimate goal of $50,000.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association provides quality hospice palliative care programs and grief services throughout the Okanagan Valley and emphasizes comfort, quality of life and dignity.

Swinging with the Stars has been a major fundraiser for the organization, raising over $3.5 million in the last 15 years.

There are currently six different dance teams signed up for the event. You can head to the Swinging with the Stars website to learn more about the teams and how to donate.

Swinging with the Stars 2024 takes place March 9 at the Delta Grand Hotel.