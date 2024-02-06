Pacific Coastal Airlines flight leaving Kelowna aborts takeoff after engine fails

Photo: Pacific Coastal Airlines

A woman is feeling lucky after an incident on the runway at Kelowna International Airport.

Debora Thomas tells Castanet she was flying to Nanaimo on Pacific Coastal Airlines Monday evening just before 5:30 p.m. when she says she heard a loud noise and saw flames coming from the left wing of the aircraft.

"We were taxiing down the runway, and as we started to speed up there was this horrendous sound from the left engine. A passenger near the fifth row actually saw a spark. Then it felt like something just shot out of the engine."

Thomas says the same passenger who saw the spark also said she saw and felt something hit the window close to her.

"There were some flames and the pilot was able to turn the engine off. We kind of coasted a little bit further down the runway and then fire trucks came out," says Thomas.

Thomas says she saw smoke coming from the engine as the firefighters worked to get the situation under control.

"The pilot came back and sat with us, just asking us what we had seen or heard. It was probably a good 15 minutes that we sat there — then they brought out some vans... they finally got us off and took us back to the terminal," says Thomas.

Pacific Coastal Airlines confirms that flight 8P1858 on Monday experienced an engine malfunction before takeoff.

"Our flight crew followed our standard operating procedures and rejected the takeoff, taxiing off the runway and offering assistance to our customers. The aircraft in question has since been removed from service and we are now conducting a comprehensive investigation. We are proud of the professionalism delivered by our flight crew and staff ensuring the wellbeing of our customers," says an email from Pacific Coastal Airlines.

Thomas says the airline has made arrangements to get her on another flight to Nanaimo but, "I'm a little nervous to tell you the truth."

"We were lucky that it all happened before we were in the air," she added.