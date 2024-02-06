Distrikt Night Club to host bass music festival Friday

Photo: Distrikt Nightclub

Distrikt Night Club is going to be louder than ever this Friday night as the space gets ready to host its own music festival Onslaught.

"Onslaught" is coming to Kelowna from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Feb. 9 and promises to feature the greatest in bass music, including artists Gl0bal, So Sus, Lizdek, Docta Strange and Rachel Geek.

People into electronic music can expect to hear a variety of beats, including some dubstep, drum and bass, trap music and glitch.

"We are going to be turning Distrikt Night Club into its own festival environment with extra sound, extra lights, we’re bringing in video, we’re going to have a photographer and we would love for everybody to come through because its been a while since something like this has happened in Kelowna, since before the pandemic," said event organizer and Gl0bal music creator Mickhel Patterson.

Patterson tells Castanet he has been nominated for the Western Canada Music Award for electronic music in the past, while So Sus actually managed to to take home the award this year.

So Sus was also nominated for Best Dance Recording of the Year at the 2021 Juno Awards.

"Combined, we've had our music played all over the globe," said Patterson. “We also have Docta Strange and Rachel Geek. These two artists most recently played at Shambala, which is awesome."

Tickets can be purchased through Simple tix, with prices starting at $17.50 online and $25 at the door.

"We’re essentially trying to bring back the culture of bass music to Kelowna. Ever since the pandemic, these types of shows have been few and far between."