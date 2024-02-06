Kelowna Fire Department saves dog from icy waters of Carney Pond

Photo: Brayden Ursel

A dog was rescued from the the frigid waters of Carney Pond in Kelowna Tuesday afternoon.

At roughly 1:30 p.m. the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call for a dog that had fallen through the ice on Carney Pond, which is located just west of the Rail Trail off Lougheed Rd.

With the use of their rescue boat and a rope, firefighters were able to retrieve the dog, which firefighter Corrie Lang says was stuck in the water for about 15-20 minutes. Two fire trucks also responded to the scene.

Lang tells Castanet the crews were able to rescue the dog without actually having to get in the water.

Lang and the Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to always walk your dog on a leash, especially at this time of year when temperatures are warming and ice is melting.

"The ice may look solid to you and your dog, but it's not," said Lang.

KFD says the owners of the dog were grateful for their help and that the dog is being transported to a nearby vet for check up.