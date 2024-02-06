Kelowna council gives initial rezoning consideration to two new developments

Photo: Contributed Drawings for 6-storey Barber Road development

Developers of two separate projects across the city are a step closer to putting shovels in the ground.

Kelowna city council Monday game initial consideration to rezoning applications for a 144-unit apartment in Rutland and an 18-unit townhouse project in Glenmore.

The Rutland proposal is for a six-storey apartment at the corner of Barber Road and Highway 33.

Developers asked council to rezone the property to the city's rental only subzone which facilitates construction of rental apartment housing in perpetuity for long-term rentals.

The 144 units would include is for an a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom residential suites.

The second proposal agreed to by council is for an 18-unit townhouse development at the corner of Cross Road and Snowsell Street in Glenmore.

The three-storey, five-building development would be situated on two corner lots.

According to planners a single detached dwelling straddles both properties which will have to be consolidated if the application is successful.

The 18 units would include 17 three-bedroom and one four-bedroom townhouses.

Before council can give the rezoning applications final adoptions, each developer will have to come forward with development and development variance permit applications.