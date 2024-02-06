Careers expo and employment fair happening at Kelowna's Okanagan College Wednesday

Photo: Okanagan College

The Okanagan College Careers Expo and Employment Fair is happening Wednesday at the Kelowna campus.

Okanagan College has students from a wide variety of programs like business, engineering technologies, health, trades, office administration, computer information systems, art and sciences. More than 1,000 students are expected to attend the expo on Wednesday.

"This event provides an excellent opportunity to engage with OC students from diverse training backgrounds who possess a wide range of skills and expertise in a variety of fields," said Okanagan College.

The event is open to members of both OC and the wider Okanagan community.

Employers are encouraged to share all available openings within their organizations, including full-time, part-time, co-ops, internships, graduate opportunities, and volunteer roles.

Attendees will find exhibitors from industries including municipalities, construction, technologies, wine, law enforcement, hospitality, food & beverage, health, retail, and more.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Centre for Learning and Trades building, located at 1000 KLO Rd.