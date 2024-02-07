UBCO rocket club needs financial help to launch their dream

Photo: Kelowna's Aerial Robotics and Rocketry Club

A group of UBC Okanagan students are hoping to raise enough money so they can launch a rocket at next summer's Launch Canada competition in Ontario.

The competition is designed to support and advance the science, engineering, and business of aerospace and rocketry in Canada. Members of Kelowna's Aerial Robotics and Rocketry Club hope they'll be there to launch their entry.

'We're trying to build a competition rocket that also acts as a testbed for future aerospace projects," said Owen Plumb chief engineer of the AR2C HYRA Project.

"For the first couple of years, we're gonna be trying to reach the 12,000 foot mark. Next year, we're going to go for 20,000 feet, but the idea is to be able to carry payloads with really large wingspans."

The competition is designed to provide hands-on learning for students to give them unmatched real-world engineering experience, "we bring together Canada’s rapidly growing student rocketry community with academia, industry, and government," says the Launch Canada website.

As you can imagine, building a rocket capable of reaching 12,000 feet won't be easy or cheap.

"The whole project will cost around $22,000. We've raised a few thousand so far through the school, but we definitely need some more support," Plumb said.

The club is now reaching out to local businesses and individuals for donations and sponsorship opportunities.

"Our rocket isn't built yet, although we do have some of the components such as the flight computers," he explained. "We have to make sure that this rocket can handle speeds of over Mach 1. So we're using a lot of really, really high quality components and those those don't come cheap."

This year's competition will be held in August in Timmins, Ont., with 32 teams competing to get as close to their target altitude as possible while trying new things in the field of rocketry.

The team meets every week and anyone interested in learning more or helping out can reach them at [email protected].

