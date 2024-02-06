City staff trying to lessen development impacts on Kelowna heritage area

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna finds itself between a rock and a hard place when it comes to trying to protect its heritage conservation area in light of new provincial housing legislation.

New provincial regulations allow for infill housing of four to six units on most city lots as a way to increase housing stocks in the face of the current housing crisis.

That includes the Abbott Street corridor, home to Kelowna's heritage conservation area.

During a discussion Monday around bylaw changes the city needs to make to come in line with the legislation, planning staff indicated it will craft bylaws in such a way as to limit infill possibilities with the heritage conservation area.

"We are proposing a difference in suburban and urban rules for infill housing," says planner Adam Cseke.

"In the core area there will be more units, less setbacks and more site coverage that suburban areas.

"We are proposing to apply the suburban rules to the heritage conservation area which is essentially the minimum required from the provincial government where we have to allow at least four units per lot to accommodate the heritage conservation area and the sensitivity related to that particular area."

There are presently design guidelines that apply to the heritage area which do not apply to three and four unit builds.

Cseke says a package of heritage design guidelines will be brought forward at a later date to deal with what to do with three and four units within the heritage area.

Coun. Ron Cannan suggested the city may have a way to protect the heritage area through the Local Government Act after a conversation he had with the province's heritage division, however planning manager Ryan Smith says the Ministry of Housing has said the area is not exempt.

"Specific properties within those areas that may be protected with heritage designation or heritage revitalization agreements may be exempt but the overall heritage conservation area doesn't get an exemption," said Smith.

"We were told by the Ministry of Housing that we could not limit the impact of these legislative changes on the heritage conservation area."

As a way of combating the legislation, Coun. Rick Webber suggested placing a heritage designation tag of every home in the conservation area.

"These are legislations from a provincial level that are coming down on us. Staff have been working diligently to try and sort through these and I know they will continue to work diligently," says Mayor Tom Dyas.

"Not only are we faced with these changes...but we also have to deal with short-term rentals and they are going to continue to advocate on behalf of heritage areas, on behalf of transit areas, on behalf of those short-term rentals but there are a lot of changes happening."

The suite of bylaw changes brought forward Monday are the first of two sets of recommendations. Staff will bring forward the remaining recommendations next week.