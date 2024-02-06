Kelowna fruit packing plant causes a stink with neighbours

Residents of a rural Kelowna-area community have lodged complaints with the provincial government over discharge from a nearby fruit packing plant.

Several people who live near Scotty Creek reached out to Castanet about the stink they say is coming from Sandher Fruit Packers. They also shared a video that someone posted to a local Facebook group purportedly showing effluent running from the property into a ditch, with foam and suds floating on the water.

“This has been happening for months,” says Steve, the man who took the video. It shows liquid bubbling out of a manhole next to a large warehouse and then flowing down a bank.

Steve, who didn’t want his last name used, said residents have been noticing the smell since October. “Every day we drive home we smell sewage at that exact location and nobody could really pinpoint it.”

That’s why he decided to investigate one night last week when he spotted foam in the ditch.

“I followed the stream, that whole water trail and smell up his property, all the way up to where you see that manhole cover, which I’m guessing is his septic system cleanout. I walked up there and I recorded it all just overflowing.”

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy says it received several calls to the Report all Polluters and Poachers (RAPP) line regarding a waste discharge and odour-related concerns linked to the Sandher Fruit packers site.

“Provincial environmental protection inspectors have recently visited the site and found effluent from the company’s fruit washing and packing operation had been discharged into the environment,” said the statement from the ministry.

“We will be ensuring all applicable regulations that protect the local environment are followed according to our ministry’s compliance and enforcement policies and procedures.

“All complaints of pollution should be reported to the RAPP line,” said the ministry.

In August 2022, Sandher Fruit Packing Ltd. was issued a $32,000 administrative penalty for discharging wastewater via an unauthorized septic system and disposal field. Environmental Compliance BC noted that the company had previously received two warnings and a violation ticket for the same thing.

A spokesperson for Sandher said it is not sewage being discharged, but rather water used to wash and float apples in the packing process. He said work is currently underway to fix the problem with the plant's septic field.

He also said the company is in the midst of the application process for a new apple discharge water treatment system and the deadline to get that in to the province is March 4, 2024.

In the meantime, Steve is frustrated more isn’t being done to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“What can we do as a community? I think we are doing as much as we can. I think it falls on other people’s shoulders now at higher levels to do something,” he said.

In its statement, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said, “Protecting the health and well-being of our communities and the environment is our top priority.”

Government inspectors are currently finalizing an inspection report and the findings will be posted here by the end of the week.