Kelowna council concerned subsidized housing initiative doesn't go far enough

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file Subsidized housing project on Cawston operated by NOW Canada

Is a 20 for 20 plan being proposed by Kelowna planning and real estate staff going to put a dent in the city's affordable housing crunch?

At least one city councillor wonders if it's enough.

The trial "Middle Income Partnership" program city staff are putting together would create partnerships between the city and non-profit organizations to provide subsidized housing 20 per cent below market rents in 20 per cent of an apartment project.

"The report states 1,800 households could benefit, but if we are only 20 per cent of a 70-unit building that's 14 units," said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

"We would need 128 buildings to accommodate those 1,800 households."

"The 20 for 20 baseline would align with provincial partners and federal partners on programs," responded real estate services manager Ben Walker.

"We are confident working with financial partners we would be able to leverage more tools to get deep affordability.

"The question is more along the lines of are we looking for deep affordability or are we looking for broad affordability across the number of units."

The plan being proposed would see the city provide land to a non-profit and, partnering with CMHC or the province provide low-cost financing to provide subsidized housing to households earning between $42,000 and $87,000 a year.

"Staff have conducted a review of city land assets and have identified three parcels as suitable candidates for the initial test projects for development of multi-family housing in the form of four to six storey apartments," said Walker.

"These initial sites will be brought forward in the coming weeks for council consideration."

It was stressed to council the plan is being brought forward to try and shrink the gap in subsidized housing. A ten-fold increase annually is needed to bridge that gap.

"The Middle Income Housing Partnership is one new initiative that can help address middle income affordability," said Walker.

"It is not a silver bullet solution to the shortage and it will not solve the housing challenges faced by low and very low income households but, when combined with the city's other efforts and partnerships, this program can play an important role."

Walker says it would supplement traditional partnerships such as those with BC Housing to allow for an increase in the number of projects it can support with land.