Some Kelowna commercial property assessments soar amid push for density

Rob Gibson

A move by BC Assessment has some property owners in Kelowna on edge as they await their final property tax bills.

Assessments have skyrocketed upwards of 80% for some properties, particularly downtown. The rapid rise in property values is being attributed to changes to Kelowna's Official Community Plan. In urban centres like City Centre, South Pandosy, Capri Landmark, Midtown and Rutland certain properties now have a much higher value based on the idea that buildings of up to 26 storeys would be permitted on the plot of land.

"It's one of those growing pains that have come in and it's not fun," said Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley.

For example the property at 1334 St. Paul Street, which houses CTQ Consultants, has increased in value from $1,894,000 to $3,707,100 in just a year.

The way the assessments are now calculated differently as well, with the majority of the property value being attached on the land not the building on the property.

In the case of CTQ Consultants, the land is now assessed at $3,675,000 and the building at just $32,100. Last year, the land was assessed at $1,744,000 and the building was valued at $150,000.

It is a big shift, and according to Burley, it's also a big city problem.

"Kelowna is the fastest growing city in the country," he noted.

Burley emphasized that it is not just property owners that will get squeezed as a result of tax increases linked to skyrocketing property values.

"The people who are renting these buildings are people like you and me ,who get up extra early in the day because they're self-employed running their own businesses. And then all of a sudden, there's a potential of a really high tax hit, which is just another huge business expense," Burley said.

"Leases are built on a triple-net basis in which the tenants pay costs associated, including taxes. In a business atmosphere of uncertainty this is adding to the worry many businesses are already experiencing."

There is a mechanism to appeal the property assessment and many owners have done so, but they won't know their final tax bill for a few months, which makes it difficult to plan for the future.

Burley says tax increase comes on the heels of four hard years for retail businesses and restaurants.

According to BC Assessment, they saw two vacant land sales in the same density zone as St. Paul Street which suggests higher values are warranted.

526 Doyle and 1368 St. Paul sold in May 2022 for $22.5M, or $499 per square foot. They also pointed to a building at 265 Leon that sold for $2.9M, or $488 per square foot.

This would compare to previous sale prices of around $290 per square foot