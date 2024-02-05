Tactical police raid pair of homes in Kelowna

Photo: Madison Reeve File Photo

Tactical police officers with the RCMP's emergency response team swarmed multiple homes in Kelowna Monday morning.

A large group of police officers executed search warrants at two residences in the 100 block of MacIntosh Rd. in Rutland and downtown in the 1300 block of St. Paul St.

The two police incidents happened just after 11 a.m.

"The two searches are related and part of an ongoing investigation," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Police say there is no concern for public safety stemming from these incidents.

The reason for the search warrants is unknown at this time.