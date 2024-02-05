Police watchdog investigating death of man in Kelowna

Photo: IIO BC

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to Kelowna to investigate the death of a man.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC says information provided by the Kelowna RCMP states that an officer was dispatched to a wellness check on Jan. 10, 2024 at 10:02 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Enterprise Way.

The request for the wellness check came from a third party.

The IIO says the responding officer was not able to make contact with the subject of the wellness check. Later that morning, a man was found dead inside the same home of what appears to be natural causes.

The IIO was notified of the incident on Feb. 2 and has opened an initial investigation.

“Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what happened leading up to and during the incident, and what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the death,” the IIO said in a news release.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO investigates all police incidents involving serious injury or death, even if there is no allegation of wrongdoing.