BC United leader Kevin Falcon joins Kelowna MLAs for public town hall

Wednesday night will be your time to ask your burning questions about the community to BC United leader Kevin Falcon and local MLAs.

Falcon along with MLAs Renee Merrifield, Ben Stewart and Norm Letnick and BC United candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country Coldstream, Pavneet Singh, will be holding a public town hall on Feb. 7 to discuss affordability, public safety, health care and more.

The event will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel Kelowna, 2170 Harvey Ave. The public is invited. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to co-hosting the town hall with the local MLAs and candidates alongside Kevin Falcon to hear the issues that matter most to voters in the region and share BC United’s vision for a brighter, more prosperous British Columbia,” said Renee Merrifield.

“Voters can expect an informative town hall as we go in depth on our policies such as Safer B.C., Lower Cost B.C., Better is Possible and much more."

Both Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart have already announced they will not be running in this year's election.

Singh will be running in Letnick's riding, but it is not yet known who will run for the party in Stewart's newly-named riding of West Kelowna-Peachland. Merrifield has announced her intention to run again.