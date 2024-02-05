You can be notified if someone is spraying pesticides near your Kelowna property

Photo: Thinkstock.com

Kelowna residents wishing to receive notifications regarding commercial pesticide spraying on neighbouring residential properties can now enroll in the annual pesticide notification registry until March 5.

Online registration is accessible at kelowna.ca/pesticidefree.

Those who register will be prompted to provide their name, street address, postal code, phone number, email address, preference for same-day or day-before notification, and reasons for registration.

Residents may also register via phone by contacting 250-469-8556.

Those enrolled will receive notifications from commercial spray operators either the day before or on the same day as pesticides are applied to adjacent residential properties.

Annual registration is necessary to maintain the accuracy and currency of the registry. Individuals included in the 2023 registry must re-register if they wish to participate in this year's notification program.

This registry does not encompass notifications for spraying on agricultural properties or orchards.