Kelowna nurse enters beauty contest to show daughter brains are important too

Photo: Anju Krishnan Anju Krishnan on shift at KGH.

A nurse at Kelowna General Hospital is stepping outside her comfort zone and the country to take part in a pageant in Dubai.

Anju Krishnan has been named a finalist in the Global Queen International Beauty Contest, taking place in Dubai on Feb. 25, 2024. She will be representing her home country of India and her friends at work are behind her all the way.

"Anju is one of the kindest, sweetest, funniest and caring people I know. She is an excellent nurse and she always has us laughing with her stories. She always has a smile on her face," says Shelley Nicholas, one of Krishnan's colleagues at KGH.

Krishnan says she went through an audition process in Vancouver before being selected.

"I strongly believe that my reason was that it's not necessarily that you have to be tall, lean and beautiful. So I just want to break that stereotype. It's all about how you carry yourself. It was just me looking at a poster and then trying to research and finding out how I can enter, and what qualities do I possess to prove to them that it's not just about being beautiful, taller and leaner."

Krishnan says she has no idea how far she'll be able to take this challenge but her goal is to show younger women, including her own daughter, another way of looking at beauty.

"It's so important, especially with body shaming going on to just be the best of yourself. It's more about the brain. It's not about beauty."

Krishnan will be travelling to Dubai to take part in the competition later this month.

"I'm really hoping to win it. I really want to set an example for her (daughter). The generation, which is going to come in the next 20 years. I just don't want them to think and get bullied about how they look, it's just a good message. So I'm hoping to win it," says Krishnan.