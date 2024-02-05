Kelowna's Fireside Festival was 'most successful ever'

Fireside Festival took over downtown Kelowna this past weekend, providing some warm tunes to help cure those mid-winter doldrums.

The home-grown festival returned for its ninth year, with two nights of music at Red Bird Brewing's outdoor stage followed by an intimate Sunday of music inside at BNA Brewing. And by all accounts, it was a huge success.

“Our most successful ever. The amount of people that attended, out highest attendance we've ever had, the acts were incredible one after another, the reception from the audience, the outpouring of love," said Fireside director of operations Heather Leslie.

“I don't think we've ever felt the love as hard as we felt the love this weekend.”

The now-three-day event began in 2014 at the Kelowna home of festival founder Aaron DeSilva. A local musician, DeSilva gathered his talented friends together for an evening of music by his living room's fireplace. The small gathering has since grown substantially, while still retaining the home-grown feel of it roots.

“It was a huge team effort, there's a lot of moving parts," Leslie said. “I'm really proud of what we put on this year and really happy with how much the community came out and supported us.”

She says they already started planning for the 2025 Fireside Festival during this past weekend, and despite the immense effort it takes to ensure the festival runs smoothly, they're already looking forward to bigger and better things next year.

Check out some highlights from the weekend's shows below.