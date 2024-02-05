One lane closed today on Highway 97 north of Kelowna

Photo: DriveBC One northbound lane of Highway 97 will be closed for maintenance on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Leave early if you want to avoid the slow downs.

One northbound lane of Highway 97 will be closed two kilometres north of Kelowna beginning at 9 a.m.

AIM Roads will be doing maintenance in the Winfield area today, between Pollard Road and Berry Road. The work is set to wrap up at 3 p.m.

Motorists are being asked to slow down and drive with care in the “cone zone”. The minimum fine for speeding in a construction zone is $196.

Check DriveBC for the latest on highway conditions and closures.