One lane closed today on Highway 97 north of Kelowna

Leave early if you want to avoid the slow downs.

One northbound lane of Highway 97 will be closed two kilometres north of Kelowna beginning at 9 a.m.

AIM Roads will be doing maintenance in the Winfield area today, between Pollard Road and Berry Road. The work is set to wrap up at 3 p.m.

Motorists are being asked to slow down and drive with care in the “cone zone”. The minimum fine for speeding in a construction zone is $196.

Check DriveBC for the latest on highway conditions and closures.

