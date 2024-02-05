Kelowna Fire Department called to suspicious kitchen fire in apartment building

Photo: Mike Biden

One man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after residents put out what is being called a suspicious fire at a apartment building early this morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to alarms at the building in the 1900 block of Pacific Court around 3:00 a.m.

Smoke was coming from the third floor of the building when the first firefighters arrived on the scene, so the alarm was raised to a structure fire response. KFD responded with three engines, a rescue unit, a ladder truck and a command unit including 16 fire personnel. RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were also on scene.

When firefighters arrived at the third floor unit, they discovered that the occupants had already knocked down the blaze using fire extinguishers.

All residents of the apartment building managed to get out safely, but one man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and then transported to KGH by ambulance.

Everyone was eventually allowed to return home, except the occupants of the unit where the fire started.

The fire is being called suspicious in nature and is under investigation.





