Environment Canada forecasts soggy week ahead, temperatures above zero

Madison Reeve

Get your umbrella back out this week; it's going to be another wet one across the Thompson-Okanagan.

Environment Canada says daytime temperatures will hover around 4°C for the majority of the week.

Monday will see a high of 3°C with periods of rain. The overnight low will drop down to 1°C with periods of light wet snow mixed with rain.

Tuesday will reach 5°C with periods of rain or snow. The evening will see clouds and a high of zero.

Wednesday will hit 5°C as well with a 60 per cent chance of rain. More showers are expected overnight with a high of 1°C.

More rain is in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 4°C.

Friday and Saturday will remain dry with a high of 3°C and cloudy periods.

