Over 100 community members gathered across from City Hall to protest proposed parental rights policy in Alberta impacting transgender youth

Madison Reeve

Over 100 community members gathered at Stuart Park on Sunday afternoon to take part in a trans solidarity rally opposing the Alberta government's new proposed policies regarding transgender youth.

The rally was organized by 2SLGBTQIA+ activist Wilbur Turner. Turner says the rally holds a place for Kelowna residents to stand in solidarity with the Trans and Queer community in Alberta.

Those attending has signs including 'trans rights are human rights', 'protect trans kids, and 'proud ally,' among others.

The proposed policy changes announced earlier this week by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith include bans on gender-affirming medical treatment for those aged 17 and under, and on hormone therapy for children aged 15 and under — except for those who have already begun therapy.

The changes also call for a requirement for parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.

"It's really important that we stand together because this just doesn't affect Alberta. The message from Alberta sends shock waves across Canada last week and we know that the political climate in Births Columbia is also very much stirred up about SOGI (Sexual Orientation Gender Identity) and Queer rights and what they call parental rights."

"They say they are protecting parental rights. They are actually undermining the rights of parents who have trans children," Turner said.

On Friday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Alberta's new proposals on the treatment of transgender youth are the "most anti-LGBT of anywhere in the country."

"If Premier Smith wants to fight someone, stand with us and fight for Canadians on lower grocery prices, on affordable fuel, on more housing, on fighting climate change," he said.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter by Smith she says "I want every Ablertan that identifies as transgender to know that I can deeply about you and I accept you as you are."

Premier Smith says the new policies will come in the fall legislature sitting.

-With files from The Canadian Press