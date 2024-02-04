Grey Cup is at Big White alongside Andrew Peirson of the BC Lions

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

One of Canada’s ultimate cups, and finest trophies, is at Big White village.

The CFL’s Grey Cup is at the village along with BC Lions offensive lineman Andrew Peirson.

The event is in collaboration with OK Tire, Blackhawk Tires and the CFL. Money is being raised for the TOuchdowns for the Community program which supports youth football in communities across CAnada.

“Join us on the mountain to get up close to the Grey Cup and star of the BC Lions, Andrew Peirson! Contribute at least $5 to the fundraiser and you’ll be entered to win STELLAR prizes!!” says the ski resort.

Big White is asking for people show their passion for football, winter sports and community by donating.