Police swarmed Kelowna's Pitcairn Court Sunday afternoon

Photo: Ruari Burns ERT vehicles at a home on Kelowna's Pitcairn Court Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a home on Kelowna's Pitcairn Court Sunday afternoon.

A resident in the area, Ruari Burns, says the RCMP Emergency Response Team arrived in his Glenmore neighbourhood at about 12:30 p.m.

“There was a loud bang which got me out of the house,” Burns said. “Turns out it was them blowing the door of the house in.”

The ERT's tactical armoured vehicle was on the scene, but it has since left. Police remain on the block Sunday afternoon though.

It's not clear what prompted the response. Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.