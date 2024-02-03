Smouldering mattress in downtown Kelowna apartment sets off sprinkler

Photo: Castanet

A smouldering mattress set off sprinklers and a fire alarm at a downtown Kelowna apartment building Saturday morning.

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Corrie Lang says they were called to a report of a structure fire on the 1000 block of Ellis Street at about 10:30 a.m. and found smoke coming out of a third-floor unit.

“Upon entrance to the unit, crews found a smouldering mattress and finished extinguishing it. All occupants were accounted for and had exited the building,” Lang said.

While no one was injured in the minor fire, Lang said some units in the building experienced water damage from the sprinklers.

Lang said he's not certain how the mattress caught fire, but it was likely due to some kind of smoking material.

The Ellis incident was the second minor fire that local crews responded to in downtown Kelowna Saturday morning. Two hours prior, crews extinguished a small fire burning behind an unoccupied home on Gordon Drive.