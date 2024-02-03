Kelowna fire crews respond to small fire at vacant Gordon Dr. home

Photo: Contributed Several vacant homes are set for demolition on the 1400 block of Gordon Drive.

Firefighters responded to a small fire at a vacant home on Kelowna's Gordon Drive Saturday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire at a fenced off group of vacant homes on the 1400 block of Gordon Drive.

“Upon arrival crews reported smoke coming from the eaves and the rear of the structure,” said KFD Platoon Captain Corrie Lang. “A small fire was found near the rear entrance and was extinguished quickly by the first arriving crew.

“After searching the structure there were no occupants and ventilation was set up to clear the structure of smoke.”

Several homes at 1459 and 1467 Gordon Drive have been vacant for several months, and are currently fenced off. They're subjects of a development proposal, and a 130-unit rental apartment is expected to be built on the property.

Those living in the city without proper shelter appear to have been using the properties to get out of the cold in recent weeks.

Last month, police were called to the lot to clear out people living in the homes and officers found two women who had warrants out for their arrest. One woman attempted to flee, but both were arrested.

At the time, police said the homes were slated for demolition in early February.

Lang says he didn't see anyone at the property when his crew arrived Saturday morning.