Kelowna's Allied Corp. secures sales and distribution deal for United Kingdom

Photo: Allied Corp.

A Kelowna cannabis company has inked a deal to sell and distribute its product in the United Kingdom.

Allied Corp., which is based in Kelowna but whose main production centre is in Colombia, has signed a three-year sales and distribution agreement for the U.K., which is expected to become the second largest medical cannabis market in Europe behind only Germany.

“This achievement is the result of the company’s dedication to expanding its commercial efforts in 2023 and marks a significant milestone as we are set to enter one of the most promising European markets.” Allied global sales vice-president Juba Hadid said in a press release.

The agreement was worked out between Allied, its EU good manufacturing practice channel partner and a licensed medical cannabis distribution company located in the U.K. Allied will provide Colombian grown medical cannabis for three years from the date of signing with the option to renew for subsequent years.