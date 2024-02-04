Three industrial buildings planned for empty plot near Kelowna's Reid's Corner

Photo: Contributed

Three industrial buildings are being proposed for a popular piece of land near Reid’s Corner in Kelowna.

An unknown developer has applied to the City of Kelowna for a development permit for the buildings, which would be located at the junction of Rutland Road North, Rutland Court and Commercial Drive. They would be multi-tenant structures, with loading and parking located at the front of the units. Each unit would have a front-facing, grade-level overhead door.

The average unit size is approximately 1,900 square feet, which would cater to small or medium sized general industrial contractors or uses.

The drawings, submitted by Hans P. Neumann Architect, indicate there is the potential for as many as 26 units.

The property in question was part of a record-breaking land sale last year. Before that, it was going to be home to a larger shopping complex. Only the Co-op gas bar has been built so far.