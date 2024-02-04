New president-CEO at Innovate BC, which works closely with Accelerate Okanagan

Photo: Innovate BC

Innovate BC has found the replacement for Raghwa Gopal.

The provincial tech incubator has hired Peter Cowan to become the organization’s next president and CEO. He will take the reins on Monday.

Gopal, who helped create Accelerate Okanagan and became its CEO in 2015, resigned from the top job at Innovate BC last spring to become CEO of M Square Media in Vancouver. He left Accelerate Okanagan to join Innovate BC in February 2019.

Cowan comes to the role from Ontario, where he was the startup CEO for Intellectual Property Ontario. He developed and launched innovative IP programs that helped researchers and companies maximize the value of their IP, and strengthen their capacity to scale and compete in a global market.

Cowan has experience in the province, as he worked for the BC Innovation Council between 2012 and 2021, and got his master’s in business administration from the University of Victoria.

Accelerate Okanagan is a partner of Innovate BC and works hand in hand with the organization to foster technological business in the province.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this vital organization that drives long term economic prosperity for British Columbia,” Cowan said in a press release. “Innovate BC has a proven track record of strengthening our innovation ecosystem and creating opportunities for innovators, industries and other stakeholders.

“I look forward to working with such a dedicated team to build on this success and to make further progress on our mandate from the province.”