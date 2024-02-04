Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts named finalist for prestigious tourism honour

Photo: Rotary Centre for the Arts

Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts has been named a finalist for a provincial tourism award.

RCA is one of three in the running for the Remarkable Experience Award at the 2024 BC Tourism Industry Awards after it hosted the Indigenous Resilience Festival last March.

The remarkable experience award acknowledges individuals, organizations or consortia that have developed, promoted and sold a new or improved tourism product or experience aligning with the B.C. tourism brand.

“We are honoured to be recognized for our efforts in providing access and promoting programs for marginalized communities,” RCA executive director Colleen Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “This nomination is not just about our dedication; it celebrates the resilience and rich cultural heritage of the Indigenous communities we aim to uplift.”

The Indigenous Resilience Festival featured 45 Indigenous showcases and 72 presenters, delivering powerful stories through storytelling, drumming, song and dance. It addressed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Indigenous communities, providing a space for exploration, traditional sharing and celebration. It prioritized inclusivity, removing participation barriers, and attracted a diverse audience.

The 2024 BC Tourism Industry Awards will be held on Thursday, March 7, during the 2024 BC Tourism Industry Conference at Victoria Conference Centre.