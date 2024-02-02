Hip-hop artist Merkules to visit Kelowna next month

Photo: Revelry

Hip-hop artist and BC local rapper Merkules is coming to Kelowna for one night only next month.

Live at Revelry, located at 1383 Ellis Street, Merkules is set to hit the stage on Friday, March 1.

Robbig G will also be opening ahead of Merkules, with the show set to kick off at 8 p.m.

During his rise to fame, Merkules has signed on with Death Row Records, which is now owned by fellow rapper Snoop Dogg.

Merkules currently has multiple songs with well over 1 million hits on Spotify, including "Bass" which has collected nearly 26 million listens.

Tickets can be purchased through EventBrite, starting at $51.48.