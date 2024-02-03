Premier David Eby says it's hard to understand why Alberta is going after BC wineries

Photo: Desert Hills Estate Winery

Premier David Eby says it's “really hard to understand” why the Alberta government has decided to now go after B.C. wineries, just weeks after a devastating cold snap.

Last week, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis sent letters to B.C. wineries, instructing them to stop shipping their product directly to Albertans. If wineries continued to do so, the Alberta agency said they would stop carrying those wineries' products on Alberta retail store shelves.

When asked about the issue during a press conference in Vernon Friday afternoon, Eby said it's not clear why the Alberta government has just now made this decision.

“My understanding is the recent Arctic outflows have only made the situation worse for a number of growers, it killed off the vines ... the impact is devastating,” Eby said. “[It's] really hard to understand why Alberta would choose this moment to go after B.C. wineries.”

Eby said Minister Mike Farnworth, who's responsible for liquor in B.C., has recently reached out to his counterpart in Alberta to discuss the matter and to “underline the importance of the Alberta market for B.C. wine growers to make sure that Alberta understands the impact of the decisions that they're making.”

Eby said the pair had a “good conversation” and he hopes they'll be able to find a resolution.

Miles Prodan, president and CEO of Wine Growers BC, said earlier this week that the “political motivation” behind Alberta's recent decision remains unclear.

“We are concerned of being targeted once again for political gain that has nothing to do with our industry,” Priodan said.

The decision was yet another hit for the B.C. wine industry that came just days after the recent cold snap caused widespread damage to B.C. vineyards.

Kelowna MLA Ben Stewart, whose family runs West Kelowna's Quail's Gate Winery, told Castanet this week that he's never seen winter damage impact vineyards as much as it has this January. And Prodan agrees.

“We’ll wait for the report, but it's going to be catastrophic,” Prodan said. “I daresay we may have lost most of the crop.”