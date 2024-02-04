Woman sues for $750,000 after Kelowna Superstore fruit slip

Photo: File photo

An Okanagan woman has sued Loblaw for more than $750,000 after she says she slipped on a piece of fruit at the Kelowna Real Canadian Superstore.

In a notice of civil claim filed on Wednesday, Yi Xiang Lin said Loblaw and its parent company George Weston Ltd. are liable for the injuries she suffered after allegedly slipping on a piece of fruit at the Kelowna grocery store.

She says she was “walking in a safe and prudent manner with the appropriate footwear” and that there was “no sign or warning of any kind to draw the attention of a pedestrian to the hazard.”

Lin says she suffered “serious and permanent injuries,” including a hip fracture and injuries to her head, back and legs.

“Ms. Lin has also suffered and will continue to suffer from headaches, dizziness, nausea, sleep disturbances, reduced range of motion, anxiety and stress, and other psychological and emotional difficulties,” the civil suit claims.

“The quality of her life is less than before the fall and Ms. Lin has lost enjoyment of life.”

She claims the store “knowingly or carelessly let a slip hazard arise and remain on the premises,” “failed to inspect and monitor the premises for, among other hazards, slip hazards,” and “failed to warn persons on or entering on the premises of the risk of slipping.”

As a result, Lin is seeking general damages of $350,000 in addition to $400,000 in special damages. Special damages are any expenses a person incurs as a result of another's negligence.

Lin says she has undergone physiotherapy, acupuncture and massage, and has used muscle relaxants, sedatives, painkillers and other medications, but the claim did not provide a breakdown of the damages sought.

Loblaw and George Weston Ltd. have not filed any formal response to Lin's allegations. None of Lin's allegations has been proven in court.

Castanet reached out to Loblaw for comment on the lawsuit, but the company did not respond by publication time.