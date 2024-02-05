Nominations for Kelowna Civic and Community Awards close Friday

Time is quickly running out to nominate someone for the 49th annual Kelowna Civic and Community Awards.

The nomination deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

Awards are handed out annually in 13 categories honouring everything from the arts to environmental stewardship.

“The Civic and Community Awards is our opportunity to celebrate those that make our community shine. Whether it be through the arts, sports and recreation, environmental protection, social justice, or community service, we want to honour those who went above and beyond in 2023,” said Chris Babcock, event development supervisor.

Nominations are specifically needed in corporate community, champion for the environment and sport team categories.

All three finalists for the Young Citizen of the Year Award will receive funding towards their post-secondary goals through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. This award's recipient will receive $2,000 and the remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient for Teen Honour in the Arts will also receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, sponsored by the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.

Finalists will be honoured during a gala celebration at the Laurel Packinghouse Wednesday, April 24.