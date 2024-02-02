Kelowna RCMP keep tabs on home as part of ongoing investigation

Photo: Madison Reeve Police outside the TD Bank in Rutland's Plaza 33 mall Thursday February 1, 2024.

Kelowna RCMP are keeping a close watch on a house in the 1400 block of Gibson Road Friday afternoon.

A resident who lives in the same neighbourhood tells Castanet he noticed an RCMP vehicle first parked outside the home at 3 p.m. Thursday and it is still there on Friday afternoon as of 2:30 p.m.

The neighbour says RCMP were there shining a light on a home all night and an officer was seen walking on the property Friday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP confirms they have an officer on the scene, "the police presence on Gibson Road is related to the ongoing investigation of the incident that happened yesterday (Thursday) in Plaza 33," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

Kelowna RCMP and officers with the South East District Emergency Response Team made an arrest outside of a business in the 300-block of Highway 33 Thursday morning.

Police swarmed the parking lot of Rutland's Plaza 33 just before 10 a.m. Thursday and following the arrest RCMP said, "the investigation is sensitive in nature, and it remains ongoing.

"This incident did not directly involve the nearby financial institution nor any of the surrounding businesses," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.