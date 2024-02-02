Trans solidarity rally planned for Kelowna on Sunday

Photo: The Canadian Press

Advocacy Canada, a Kelowna-based LGBTQ+ group, is organizing a rally at Stuart Park Sunday to show solidarity with Alberta's trans individuals.

"In response to the alarming announcement of a controversial policy by the Alberta government, threatening the rights of trans individuals, particularly youth and their supporting parents, Advocacy Canada is inviting the community to come out in solidarity at the Rise Up With Alberta Trans Solidarity Rally," group president Wilbur Turner said.

The proposed policy changes announced earlier this week by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith include

bans on gender-affirming medical treatment for those aged 17 and under, and on hormone therapy for children aged 15 and under — except for those who have already begun therapy. The changes also call for a requirement for parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.

The rally is set for Stuart Park in Kelowna from 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 4.

"Trans youth and the broader trans community are increasingly used as political pawns in populist movements sweeping the nation, including the upcoming provincial election in British Columbia this October, where trans rights and SOGI 123 will undoubtedly be a large part of the conversation," Turner said.

"It is crucial that we come together as a community to stand against policies that undermine the rights of trans individuals. Our collective voice is powerful, and events like these serve as a crucial reminder that we must actively protect the rights and dignity of every person."