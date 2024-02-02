Former Canuck Neil Eisenhut first player announced for inaugural Kelowna Hockey Help the Homeless

Photo: Hockey Helps the Homeless Players on the bench at a past Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament.

The organizers of Kelowna’s inaugural Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament have revealed their first NHL alumnus confirmed for the event.

Neil Eisenhut, who played for the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames in the mid 1990s, will hit the ice for the pro-am in April.

Hockey Helps the Homeless announced late last year that it was adding Kelowna to its roster of fundraising events. It has teamed up with BGC Okanagan for the games at MNP Place on April 5, 2024.

“Participants in this one-day charity tournament are treated like pros, playing alongside hockey legends, while making a significant impact on the lives of the youth served by BGC Okanagan,” explains Richelle Leckey, BCG Okanagan community engagement coordinator.

“Net proceeds from the tournament will support youth who access BGC Okanagan’s low barrier services; our shelter diversion and Upstream Kelowna programs.”

Eisenhut was born in Osoyoos and played in the BCHL, including in Merritt and Penticton. He was drafted by the Canucks in 1987 and played 13 games for Vancouver in the 1993-94 season. He also played three games for the Calgary Flames the following season.

He will be joined by other NHL alumni, who will suit up alongside amateurs. Everyone who signs will get to experience at least three games with at least one former pro on their team. Businesses can also sponsor a team and get their employees, clients and family to take part.

The pro-am charity hockey tournament is presented by Peacock Sheridan Group and Value Partners Investments Inc.

“We look forward to seeing the community come out and support such an important initiative,” said Brent Peacock, PSG partner.

Since 1996, Hockey Helps the Homeless has brought communities together through sport, inviting former NHL players and community members of all genders to raise funds to address the needs of the estimated 250,000 people experiencing homelessness in Canada.

Individual players or teams have until February 16, 2024 to sign up for Hockey Helps the Homeless Okanagan.