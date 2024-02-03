Maintenance to close one lane on Highway 97 in Winfield area Monday

Photo: AIM Roads A maintenance closure is planned in the right-hand northbound lane of Highway 97, just north of Kelowna on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

AIM Roads is advising drivers of an upcoming lane closure on Highway 97 in Lake Country.

The right-hand northbound lane will be closed for maintenance work on Monday, February 5, between Pollard Road and Berry Road, 2 kilometres north of Kelowna.

Aim says the work is set to begin at 9 a.m. and wrap up at 3 p.m.

Motorists are being asked to slow down and drive with care in the “cone zone”. The minimum fine for speeding in a construction zone is $196.

Check DriveBC for the latest on highway conditions and closures.