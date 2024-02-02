Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers website compromised

Photo: rdco.com A post from the RDCO notes it was informed on Jan. 29, 2024 that the Crime Stoppers website had been compromised.

A post on the Crime Stoppers website says the Regional District of Central Okanagan was informed about the breach on January 29, 2024. The site was hosted by a third-party vendor.

“We are taking this matter very seriously. It is the RDCO’s priority to work with the vendor to determine if private information entered prior to moving to the alternative platform, was compromised,” says the notice.

The site has now been moved to a different platform and the post says it is safe to access.

The breach is under investigation. The RDCO says it will provide updates as they become available.

The website was also hacked more than a decade ago. In 2013, Crime Stoppers was informed by their web provider that the file system of the site was infiltrated via a file that was uploaded to the website from an attacker originating in Morocco.

If you have concerns about your use of the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers website contact [email protected].