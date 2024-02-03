Okanagan man successfully appeals ICBC decision that had found him at fault in icy crash

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Slippery conditions on Begbie Road back on Nov. 7, 2022.

An Okanagan man has successfully appealed an ICBC decision that had found him at fault for a snowy 2022 crash.

A Civil Resolution Tribunal decision published online Thursday overturned ICBC's decision that had found Jan Buksowicz fully at fault for his Nov. 7, 2022 crash on Begbie Road.

According to the decision, it was snowing and road conditions were poor when Buksowicz was driving eastbound on Begbie Road that morning. Buksowicz said his truck had winter tires and he was driving under 30 km/h due to the slippery conditions, when he came upon a jackknifed truck and trailer stuck on a hill.

“He says that he came around a bend on Begbie Road and saw the truck and trailer, with no hazard lights on, blocking the road about 70 to 80 meters in front of him,” the decision states. “He says that his vehicle hit compacted snow and ice on the hill, sideswiped another vehicle parked on the side of the road, and then slid into the truck and trailer.”

A police report noted that several other vehicles slid off the road to avoid the stuck truck, and two other vehicles slid on the ice and almost collided with other vehicles while police were on scene.

Buksowicz argued the crash was unavoidable given the ice, gradient of the road and short amount of time he had to react.

In a previous decision, the Supreme Court of British Columbia has ruled that not all crashes are attributable to negligence and that the law does not require perfection from drivers in emergency situations.

Despite the terrible road conditions, ICBC held Buksowicz 100% at fault for his crash, and Buksowicz was required to pay his $500 deductible and an additional $542 for increased insurance premiums.

But Civil Resolution Tribunal member Peter Mennie found otherwise.

“I find that Mr. Buksowicz reacted reasonably given the hazards which came into his view suddenly as he came around the bend in the road,” Mennie said.

“ICBC does not contest that Mr. Buksowicz was driving 30 km/hour. I find that this was a reasonable speed given that Mr. Buksowicz was able to navigate other roads without issue. I find further that it is unproven that the accident could have been avoided if Mr. Buksowicz was driving slower. The driver of the Dodge Ram following Mr. Buksowicz provided a statement that he was travelling at 10 km/hour and his vehicle still slid into Mr. Buksowicz’s vehicle.”

As a result, Mennie found Buksowicz was not at fault for the crash.

While ICBC tried to argue Buksowicz was still required to pay his deductible despite not being at fault, Mennie found the Insurance (Vehicle) Act's Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage requires ICBC to pay for Mr. Buksowicz’s vehicle repairs, including the deductible.

As a result, ICBC was ordered to return the $1,042 Buksowicz had paid.