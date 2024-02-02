Central Okanagan School District maps out three year maintenance plan

Photo: Google Maps SD23 plans to spend $600k to replace portion of roof at Springvalley Elementary

The Central Okanagan School District has mapped out its plan to spend nearly $15 million in facility grants from the province.

The district typically receives $4.9 million annually from the ministry for minor capital improvements to district facilities to ensure "long-term viability."

"The district has prioritized this grant funding towards the upgrading of mechanical and electrical systems, end of life roofing and urgent facility and site upgrades," a report prepared for the boards planning and facilities committee meeting states.

The three-year plan being presented to the committee outlines plans to spend more than a third of the available funding ($5.36 million) on roof repair and replacement and more than $3.8 million on mechanical issues, mainly upgrades or replacement to HVAC systems.

The plan includes 14 projects during the 2024-2025 fiscal year, 13 the following year and 12 in the final year.

The report does note major expenditures will not be made until funding is secured and projects will be prioritized if the funding amount is less than anticipated.

Funds could also be redirected as a result of large mechanical failures that require immediate attention.

The district says the provincial funding represents just a fraction of repairs and upgrades required on a yearly basis.

The report says the district has deferred $115.3 million in projects for the next fiscal year and $195.9 million over the next three years.

The planning and facilities committee will be asked to recommend the full Board of Education approve the funding plan.