Fog advisories ended in the Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Castanet webcams Fog advisories have ended as the sun breaks through the clouds in Kelowna and other parts of the Southern Interior.

UPDATE 11:02 a.m.

Environment Canada has ended all fog advisories for the Southern Interior.

The sun is starting to break through the clouds in some parts of the Thompson-Okanagan after several days of fog, at times so heavy it reduced visibility on area highways to near-zero.

UPDATE 9:47 a.m.

Fog advisories have now ended for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops and the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

Advisories remain in effect for the Central Okanagan, including Kelowna, the North Okanagan, including Vernon, as well as the Trans Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, as well as Arrow-Slocan Lakes also have fog advisories.



UPDATE 5:40 a.m.

Environment Canada has extended the fog advisory.

It now extends into the Central Okanagan, including Kelowna, as well as the North Okanagan, including Vernon.

Heavy fog is forecast to persist into late this morning.

“Continuing low level moisture and a lingering surface ridge of high pressure is creating areas of dense fog. The fog is expected to lift by late Friday morning,” says Environment Canada.

If you are travelling on highways in the Southern Interior be prepared for stretches of near-zero visibility.

ORIGINAL 8 P.M.

Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for parts of the BC Interior, including along the Okanagan Connector and a portion of the Coquihalla Highway.

The alert covers Highway 97C from Merritt to Kelowna, the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to the Rogers Pass, and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

Motorists are advised of areas of dense fog.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” says Environment Canada in the alert.

The dense fog is expected to lift late Friday morning. If you are travelling, be prepared for areas with near zero visibility.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.