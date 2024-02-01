Environment Canada issues fog alerts for Coquihalla, Connector, Highway 3, Highway 1

Photo: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for parts of the BC Interior, including along the Okanagan Connector and a portion of the Coquihalla Highway.

The alert covers Highway 97C from Merritt to Kelowna, the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to the Rogers Pass, and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

Motorists are advised of areas of dense fog.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” says Environment Canada in the alert.

The dense fog is expected to lift late Friday morning. If you are travelling, be prepared for areas with near zero visibility.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.