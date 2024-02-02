Environment Canada fog alerts extended to include Kelowna, Vernon

Photo: Environment Canada A fog advisory has been extended to include the central and north Okanagan.

UPDATE 5:40 a.m.

Environment Canada has extended the fog advisory.

It now extends into the Central Okanagan, including Kelowna, as well as the North Okanagan, including Vernon.

Heavy fog is forecast to persist into late this morning.

“Continuing low level moisture and a lingering surface ridge of high pressure is creating areas of dense fog. The fog is expected to lift by late Friday morning,” says Environment Canada.

If you are travelling on highways in the Southern Interior be prepared for stretches of near-zero visibility.

ORIGINAL 8 P.M.

Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for parts of the BC Interior, including along the Okanagan Connector and a portion of the Coquihalla Highway.

The alert covers Highway 97C from Merritt to Kelowna, the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to the Rogers Pass, and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

Motorists are advised of areas of dense fog.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” says Environment Canada in the alert.

The dense fog is expected to lift late Friday morning. If you are travelling, be prepared for areas with near zero visibility.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.