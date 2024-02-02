Fireside Music Festival returns to Kelowna this weekend





Kelowna’s Fireside Festival is returning to Red Bird Brewing and BNA this weekend for three days of live music, including performances from a variety of local bands.

"We’ve got lots of new upgrades with the stage, the sound and the decor. The artists are amazing, everyone’s ready to go. We are really excited,” said event producer Aaron DeSilva.

“We put a lot of time and effort into curating the lineup to offer a diverse group of artists who bring different types of music to people, so even if you don’t know the artist on the lineup or on the specific day, we definitely recommend that you come check it out because you will leave a fan of the artist from that day.”

Art director Jaden Wolf has watched Fireside Festival evolve from a small house concert into a multiple-venue event, adding her personal touches to the space to really bring the music festival to life.

"Fireside is really special because I’ve been a part of the festival since the beginning, since its first public years at BNA and being able to work with a creative like Aaron and work with a festival from the beginning, you have the ability to kind of create whatever you like," said Wolf.

Wolf, who owns and operates Wolfette Events, says the decor of the festival has evolved since Red Bird Brewing came aboard.

"The music that happens at Red Bird, we have DJs, it’s electronic music, it’s a little more high energy than the BNA Sunday. Sunday is that folky, indy live music vibe… Over here we have more vibrant colours, things are a little bit shinier, it’s a little more high energy. BNA is that really cozy Sunday. We have blankets for you to cozy up in," said Wolf.

Through its nine years of existence, Fireside Festival has quickly grown into an event that attracts large crowds eager to hear some good tunes. It is expected around 1,500 people will attend this year.

“The event really exists to get people out of their winter hibernation, connect with friends and to experience something new, some new live music. It’s in your backyard if you live in Kelowna, so it’s pretty low on the scale of commitment. I like to encourage people to do something different and come check out some new music." said DeSilva.

You can get tickets to the festival here.