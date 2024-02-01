Work underway on second Kelowna transitional housing site

Photo: City of Kelowna The Trailside supportive housing site.

Groundwork is now underway to prepare a second transitional housing site in Kelowna.

Known as Trailside, the project is located on Highway 97 between Leathead and McCurdy roads.

It's the companion site to STEP Place on Crowley Avenue in the city's north end industrial area.

The city says construction fencing is now in place at the Trailside project with groundwork underway to install utility services to the site.

The BC Housing project will provide prefabricated modular buildings to provide temporary homes for up to 60 people previously unhoused.

The site will be operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society.

STEP Place is expected to fully open later this month after all 60 tiny homes were put into place last week. Work is now underway on the site's shared spaces and community buildings. The John Howard Society will operate that site.

Meantime community conversations concerning the two sites have been rescheduled for later this month after last month's snowstorm postponed the original date.

The community events are scheduled for for Feb. 14 at STEP Place on Crowley Avenue and Feb. 15 for Trailside at 2740 Highway 97 North.

Each date features sessions at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. for registered attendees.

You can email [email protected] to register. Additional event details will be emailed directly to registered parties.