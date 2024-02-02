Plans unveiled for final phase of commercial development at The Ponds

Photo: Contributed Artist rendering

Plans have been unveiled for the final phase of commercial development at The Ponds in Kelowna's Upper Mission.

Phase 3 of the commercial build out includes a single building fronting onto Frost Road.

The first phase of the commercial shopping mall is under construction with development permits already issued for the second phase.

When finally complete, the "village centre" will include nine buildings to provide basic daily services to the area while also acting as a hub of activity to the surrounding neighbourhoods.

"The overall site plan offers a number of public spaces and plazas that provide a community amenity, creating small activity hubs and allows residents to travel shorter distances for day-to-day errands," the Phase 3 rationale states.

The final building is expected to encompass 763 square feet just east of the second phase.