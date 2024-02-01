Mural at corner of Davidson Road and Bond Road in Lake Country slated for facelift

Photo: Google Street View A public art call has gone out for a new mural at the corner of Davison Road and Bond Road in Lake Country.

A mural on the retaining wall at the corner of Davidson Road and Bond Road is slated for a facelight.

The Lake Country Public Art Advisory Commission will be working with the Lake Country Garden Club to renew the public art this spring.

The first mural was painted on the retaining wall at the busy four-way stop in 2013, but it’s ready for a new look. Local artists are being invited to design a mural that reflects the concepts of gardens, growing and plants, with a commission fee of $15,000.

“The renewal of the existing mural in this prominent location provides an opportunity to create a new image for the community to enjoy. The goal for this public art project is to achieve a new image at this site that adds a relevant, meaningful, and significant work of public art to the community,” says a news release from the District of Lake Country.

The project is open to all artists in the Okanagan, whether an individual or collaboration. The surface that will be painted covers approximately 1,150 square feet. It cannot contain any commercial imagery or logos, or function as a memorial to specific people or events. It also has to be able to withstand the region’s seasonal, and at times, extreme climatic variations.

Submission must be in by 4 p.m. on April 1, 2024. Anyone interest can apply digitally to [email protected] or drop off their submission at the Lake Country Municipal Hall at 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road. Submission details are here.