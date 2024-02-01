City of Kelowna received $68 million in grant funding in 2023

Photo: City of Kelowna City received more than $1.1M for new waterfront park

Last year was a good year for Kelowna's grant management program.

With the help of two large grants, the city was able to secure $68 million in grant funding in 2023, most of that from senior levels of government.

The money was much more than the $48.8 million the city received over the three previous years combined.

In a report for city council, staff said two significant grants, the $31.5 million federal housing accelerator fund grant and the $21.5 million child care new spaces grant funded through the province and the feds to provide 91 new child care spaces in the new Parkinson Rec Centre and Mission and Glenmore activity centres.

In all, the city received 22 grants in 2023 for various projects.

This amounted to a 75 per cent success rate. The city targets a 50 per cent success rate each year.

Along with the $68 million received in 2023, the city also managed nearly $130 million in grants last year which included monies received in 2023 as well as multi-year grants received in previous years.

"It is important to note that grants are cyclical and competitive," the staff report suggest.

"Therefore, there will be years where the city may receive additional funding and other years where the city receives less grant funding."