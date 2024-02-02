UBC Okanagan researchers find exercise breaks help children’s brains function better

Photo: UBC Okanagan In a first of its kind study, UBCO researchers examine what happens to a child?s brain when they remain sedentary.

We know sitting for too long is not good for our physical health, but new research at UBC Okanagan took a look at the impact of a sedentary lifestyle on children’s brain function.

The study by School of Health and Exercise Sciences researchers aimed to determine how prolonged sitting impacts the blood flow to children’s brains and how exercise breaks can make a difference. Previous studies had focused on adults, but not kids.

“The young brain demands more energy than the adult brain,” says Dr. Christine Tallon, who led the study for her doctoral research under the supervision of Dr. Ali McManus. “This higher demand means a correspondingly higher level of blood flow to the brain. We are therefore quite concerned that prolonged sitting may be worse for children than for adults.”

The researchers assessed a group of kids aged seven to 13. In one visit to the UBCO lab the children sat for three hours straight. In the second visit, the kids took 10-minute exercise breaks every hour over the three hour span.

The children were give two tests. First, they were asked to solve a Where’s Waldo puzzle. The results were the same during both sessions. Dr. Tallon suggested that was because during the three hours, to get the kids to stay seated, they were allowed to play games on electronic devices.

“This likely impacted the test as the visual cortex would have been steadily engaged.”

The second test then looked at whether prolonged sitting is a problem is the brain is busy with a thinking task. Called cerebrovascular reactivity, this test did show an impact from excessive sitting. A decline in cerebrovascular reactivity has been linked to a cognitive decline in adults.

To test cerebrovascular reactivity, the children were asked before and after the sitting period to breathe in a controlled mixture of air that included a higher than normal—yet still safe—concentration of carbon dioxide. This extra dose of carbon dioxide triggers the dilation of their brains’ blood vessels.

After sitting for three hours without exercise breaks, the study found cerebrovascular reactivity had decreased. When exercise breaks were added, there was no sign of reduced cerebrovascular reactivity.

“Exercise is clearly beneficial and this is exciting,” says Dr. Tallon. “We did 10 minutes of exercise on the hour, but more research can help us identify the optimal dose of exercise to offset any effects of excessive sitting. We can safely say that having kids get up and move at least for a few minutes each hour is going to be good for them.”

The UBCO research findings were published in a recent edition of Experimental Physiology.